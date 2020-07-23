The alternative baseball organization making its way to San Diego





As sports are slowly starting to come back, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the good news keeps coming. There is a new baseball league headed to San Diego, but its not your typical league.

In 2016, The idea of Alternative Baseball originated in Dallas, Georgia by Taylor Duncan, a young man on the autism spectrum. Taylor always wanted to play traditional sports growing up, but was often denied opportunities due to the commonly low perception of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish.

With his positive experiences in baseball and slow-pitch softball across the Southeast region, Taylor decided it was time to give those opportunities to other teens and adults (ages 15+) just like him to play in a traditional baseball setting free of judgment; Instead, focusing on physical and social skills growth through the hands-on authentic experience in all practices and games. Some of the players have since taken their skills to apply into other areas in life off the baseball diamond, including employment.

Players can be of any experience to participate. Games are played using the classic version of the Professional Baseball Rules. Many games are played between 7-9 innings. Players pitch and catch behind the plate in Alternative Baseball. Today, the program is setting up new programs in 12+ states across the country with many more on the way and San Diego is one of those states.

If interested, head to https://www.alternativebaseball.org/

for more information or to sign up!