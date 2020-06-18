The Alzheimer’s Association hosts ‘The Longest Day’ to fund programs, support, advocacy and research





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “The Longest Day” is the name given to the Alzheimer’s Association fundraising efforts centered around the longest day of the year, this Saturday. Volunteers create their own individual fundraisers based on their own hobbies and interests.

In this year of Covid-19, most of the events to raise money have been moved to the internet with virtual gatherings, with events centered around things as diverse as yoga and exercise to stamp collecting!