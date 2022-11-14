The American Initiative “Hula For Heroes” fundraiser benefiting military forces and first responders

The American Initiative is a nonprofit with a mission to provide rehabilitative support, supplies, and equipment for military forces & first responders. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the CEO of American Initiative, Joey Edwards about an upcoming fundraiser called, “Hula For Heroes” that will take place December 9th.

The event is a fun way to gather the San Diego community to learn more about The American Initiative and give back to those who protect and defend our freedoms. The nonprofit is raising money for our front-line fighters to get the rehabilitation equipment they need. This event is also to bring every one of these heroes together to appreciate the sacrifices they make everyday and to let them know, we the people, are standing behind them for support.

For tickets and information on the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hula-for-heroes-tickets-437359643467