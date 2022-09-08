The annual Grape Day Festival returns to Escondido on September 10th

Escondido’s oldest and most famous event, the Grape Day Festival, returns on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm.

The festival will take place in Grape Day Park, home to the original festivals in the heart of Escondido and next to our beautiful City Hall and the California Center for the Arts.

The Festival will once again celebrate the early days of Escondido, when agriculture was “King” and festival goers traveled from all across the state to see why Escondido was hailed as a great place to grow sweet grapes and a central hub of citrus and other crops.

From 1908 to 1950, it drew thousands of Southern Californians and rivaled Pasadena’s Festival of Roses in attendance.

Take off your shoes and stomp some grapes, eat free table grapes, like they did back in the original festival, and let the kids enjoy the 4-H petting zoo and meet some exotic animals up close.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski and Logan Byrnes stomped some grapes on the patio as they previewed this year’s event.