The Annual Holiday Gift Show hosted by the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association Nov. 19-20





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The elves at the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association are working hard for their Annual Holiday Gift Show, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20 at their shop.

The holiday bazaar will be full of hand-made wooden more than 500 treasures such as jewelry boxes, ornaments, cutting boards, and much a lot more. Most of the funds will go towards helping with classes and community outreach. They are proud to say that about 40% of their new members are women, so if you are interested in woodworking check out their website.

On Wednesday, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the shop, showing off all the fun items that will be at the Gift Show this upcoming weekend.

San Diego Fine Woodworkers Member Shop: 5360 Eastgate Mall, Suite E, San Diego, CA 92138-2323