The annual Taste of Third returns to the heart of Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI)- The annual Taste of Third Ave is returning to the heart of Chula Vista after two years. Many business owners are excited to have Taste of Third back for the 26th year and it’ll include a night of food, drinks and live music. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was in Chula Vista and spoke with restaurant owners and brewers about the event and shows us what they’re offering. This event is a great way to bring the community together and discover everything Third Avenue has to offer.

Groundswell Brewing is offering three different beers paired with “some of the best pizza in town” says the owner, Kevin Rhodes.

Shake & Muddle opened in Chula Vista in 2019. This will be the restaurants first Taste of Third Ave. event.

Lime in the Coconut will have their Grand Opening in four to six months… However, they have prepared dishes for the event and will be served at Groundswell Brewing.

Tickets are still available: https://thirdavenuevillage.com/taste-of-third/