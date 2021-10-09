The Association of California Healthcare honors Palomar Health’s Diane Hansen as CEO of the Year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The President of Palomar Health, Diane Hansen, was honored as CEO of the Year by the Association of the California Healthcare Districts.

Hansen joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego with insight on what it is like to oversee a major hospital system.

Hansen was awarded for her leaderships, efforts, and achievements that positively benefit the district and the community.