The Babies are Coming – Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual Baby Shower begins

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s spring! When the sun comes out, cats and dogs instinctually know that their babies will have a better chance at survival and begin the mating cycle.

That means orphaned newborn kittens and puppies will flood Helen Woodward Animal Center in the coming weeks and months and many will depend on Center staff and foster volunteers for their survival.

During Kitten Season Helen Woodward Animal Center has an increased need for supplies to care for these vulnerable babies. Often momma cats are separated from their babies, injured or unable to care for them. These babies require bottle feedings every couple of hours, warming supplies, formula, scales to measure their growth and thermometers to ensure they’re staying healthy. Throughout the year, there is a regular need for puppies involving these supplies as well.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Right now you can gift a Baby Bundle to ensure these tiny creatures have everything they need to get started once they head off to their foster home!

Baby Bundles start at just $25 and include the essential supplies these babies need.

$25 – Provide Proper Nutrition –Growing puppies and kittens need LOTS of nutrients to ensure healthy growth! Your donation will go towards things like kitten/puppy formula, bottles, puppy kibble, bowls, and more to ensure they get the best care possible!

$50 – Provide Safe Transportation – All across the nation, young litters need your help. Your donation goes towards things like transporting puppies and kittens from as far away as Louisiana. Your donation gives these litters a second chance at life and at finding their forever home.

$100 – Provide Critical Medical Care – Medical care is vital in this stage of life. Your gift could go towards items like vaccines, nail trims, baths, wellness exams, spay/neuter surgery, preventative medicines, and more.

To donate toward a Bottle Baby Bundle, follow this link: www.AnimalCenter.org/BabyShower