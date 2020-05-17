The Babylon Bee news satire website’s Editor in Chief

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “The Babylon Bee is the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life,” the site describes itself.

Kyle Mann is the editor in chief of The Babylon Bee and author of How to Be a Perfect Christian. Mann said “After working at a construction supply company in El Cajon for 11 years and pastoring a church in Tierrasanta for 4 years, he quit his job to run the Babylon Bee full time in the Inland Empire. “

Mann joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his book and the satirical news website.