The Be Wise Program engages girls in free STEM learning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Be Wise Program engages girls in 7-8th grade in free, STEM learning experiences through STEM-related work, situations, and hands-on learning.

They will work alongside with STEM professionals, to hopefully motivate the next generation of female scientists to follow this path through high school to eventually pursue STEM careers.

The application period is now open through Feb. 7, 2022. The applications will be reviewed, and announcements will be made by Mar. 2022.

To apply and for more information, visit www.fleetscience.org/application.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park to talk about the Be Wise Program.