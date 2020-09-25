The Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love previews October performance at Del Mar Fairgrounds





DEL MAR (KUSI) – – Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Grammy® winner and co-founder of The Beach Boys, Mike Love, released a new song and video today titled, “This Too Shall Pass,” via BMG.

Love wrote the upbeat rock and roll song as a fun way to encourage positivity during this unprecedented time brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

On October 24, 2020, The Beach Boys will perform to an audience of fans in their cars at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Rock icon Mike Love joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new song and preview the upcoming concert in Del Mar.

