The best 7-8 year old golfers in the world are at Singing Hills for the Jr. World Championship





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual Jr. World Golf Championship tournaments are happening throughout San Diego this week.

The best young golfers from all over the world are competing to become world champion.

The older division are competing at Torrey Pines Golf Course, a tournament that Tiger Woods won as a kid.

But the 9-10 year old girls, and 7-8 year old boys are playing at Singing Hills.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at Singing Hills as the young stars prepared for their final round of the Jr. World Championship.

Results from the 2022 Jr. World Golf Championships can be seen here.

Each of the young golfers individual interviews from Good Morning San Diego are below:

6:20 AM – Frank Hu, New Zealand

7:15 AM – Isak Salazar, Costa Rica

7:15 AM – Daniela Ochoa, El Paso

7:35 AM – Yige (Ivan) Yang, Canada

8:15 AM – Sedona Weitz, Canada

9:15 AM – Ryino Salisbury, England