The Biden Administration faces backlash after rejecting plan to deploy fighter jets to Ukraine’s military





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden Administration is facing backlash after rejecting a plan from Poland to deploy an entire fleet of Polish fighter jets to a US airbase in Germany.

Those fighter jets would have given the US the option to then transfer the soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine’s military.

However the Pentagon says the Polish Government had not consulted with the US prior to the announcement.

This following multiple requests by President Zelensky for additional air defense.

Congressional members on both sides of the isle are questioning the administrations decisions.

While the US and other members of NATO have refused to implement a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine many argue it would ignite WWIII.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with national security expert, Ron Bee, to discuss the consequences of moving those aircraft.