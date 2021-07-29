The Biden administration indicates they are open to returning to lockdowns





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – During Thursday’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked if the Biden Administration would support reimplementing lockdowns.

Doocy asked, “President Biden once said we are not returning to lockdowns, shutdowns and school closures. But, he also once said we would not have to wear masks again once we are vaccinated. So why should Americans trust him now?”

Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, answered explaining President Biden is trusting the experts and “saving lives.”

Doocy pushed back, asking, “so if you’re listening to the science, if scientists come to you at some point down the line and say, it is our opinion that there should be shutdowns, and there should be school closures, you would do that?”

Jean-Pierre answered, “well, like I said, we listen to the CDC and their guidance, the CDC is a body that is very well respected and again, we follow their guidance.”

The full exchange starts at the 21:04 minute mark in the video here or below:

Tune in for a briefing with Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. https://t.co/89TdEBSUlw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2021