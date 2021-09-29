The Biden Administration proposes new regulation to fortify DACA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The White House is taking action to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced new proposed rules to qualify for the program, including if a DACA recipient is currently in school and has not been convicted of a felony, as well as other requirements.

The goal of the new proposed rules would be to ultimately shield DACA recipients from removal.

The new proposed rule will go through a public comment period, but congressional action will still take place.

Immigration Attorney, Esther Valdes Clayton, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss details of the new proposed rule.