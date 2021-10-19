The Bitter Herb SD is a coconut, bacon egg & cheese stand in Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI)- The Bitter Herb SD is a new pop-up stand you’ll find along the Pacific Beach Boardwalk. The owner, Harrison Goldfarb was inspired by Pour Boy Coffee co. to start this new adventure. Pour Boy Coffee Co. was founded by Felix Baguchinsky, in 2020. Baguchinsky served the community fresh coffee sourced by local brewers and found great success through community support.

Harrison Goldfarb spoke with KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego about his business. Goldfarb says, “I’ll be serving coconuts and bacon egg & cheeses that have a New York twist.”

The Bitter Herb SD will be on the Pacific Beach Boardwalk mostly on Sundays but follow thebitterherb.sd on Instagram for more updates for days/hours of operation.