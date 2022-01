The Booster Club invites San Diegans to watch 49ers/Packers game at Vybz Kitchen & Lounge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 619-ers 49 Booster Club in San Diego invites you to watch Saturday night’s highly-anticipated 49ers/Packers match up.

Jerik Davis, 619ers President, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

The event takes place at 5:15 p.m. at VYBZ Kitchen & Lounge located at 840 5th Ave.