The Box Creation Program is underway in the Convoy District

The Asian Business Association of San Diego (ABASD) partnered with the Convoy District, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Cox Communications for artists to transform utility boxes in Kearny Mesa into works of art to help spread messages of hope and unity. The Box Creations Program, launched during Asian American Pacific Heritage Month in May, and has twenty artists that have finished or are in the process of doing their piece. The program includes many voices of local artists of all backgrounds, including those who are black, indigenous and people of color. The district hopes the new utility boxes will help to increase pedestrian traffic and extend public art to new and overlooked areas in this growing neighborhood.

The @ConvoyDistrict has artists painting utility boxes in the area with messages of hope and unity. You will see them popping up over the next month on Convoy, Balboa and Clairemont @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/SCzhK14MZg — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) September 1, 2021