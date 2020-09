The Boxing Club reopens all three San Diego locations after long shutdown





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego boxing gym finally reopened its doors after a long shutdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike traditional boxing gyms, “The Boxing Club” offers several kinds of combat sports including Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu, and MMA style fitness.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited The Boxing Club on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the reopening.