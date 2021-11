The Breeder’s Cup 2021 is coming to the Del Mar Race Track

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Joe Harper, talks with KUSI about the upcoming Breeder’s Cup. The cup will be coming to where the surf meets the turf, Del Mar, on Friday Nov. 5 and Saturday Nov. 6.

Check out the Breeder’s Cup website for more information.