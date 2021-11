The budget to improve the Tijuana River Crisis ‘doubled’ to $600 million





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Trump Administration approved $300 million to help stop the flow of toxic waste into the United States. As of this week, the Biden Administration has “doubled” that to more than $600 million. On KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego, Dan Plante tells us more about the new budget. Dan has been following this story since college, and now it could be the end of the Tijuana River Crisis.