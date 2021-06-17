The Burn Institute 22nd Annual ‘Fill the Boot’ Firefighter Boot Drive

DOWNTOWN, SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- The Burn Institute’s 22nd Annual ‘Fill the Boot’ Firefighter Boot Drive kicked off today. Hundreds of firefighters took to the streets of San Diego to collect donations for local burn survivors and services. Passing motorists help to fill those boots with their spare change — ones, fives, twenties – even $100 bills. No matter the economy or weather, San Diegans have always given generously. This year, dedicated firefighters from 30 departments will hit the streets at over 100 intersections around the county.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was in Downtown for Good Morning San Diego and spoke with Fire Chief, Colin Stowell about the fundraiser. Chief Stowell says, “This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. It’s great to see our firefighters interact with the community and see people give back to support local burn survivors.”

All funds raised through the Boot Drive will stay locally here in San Diego County.

Proceeds benefit the Burn Institute’s fire and burn prevention education programs and burn survivor support services such as Camp Beyond the Scars for burn-injured children. This unparalleled camp program has provided a safe place for hundreds of young burn survivors to share their experiences in a supportive and nurturing camp environment. In addition, a portion of the Boot Drive donations are used to sustain the Red Line of Courage Fund, designed to provide financial support to members of the fire service who sustain a burn injury while on duty. This unique program assists with the immediate and long-term needs that arise while our local heroes are recovering from the trauma of a burn.

This year, they have expanded new ways to give to ensure the safety of our first responders and community. Banners with QR codes will hang at participating fire stations throughout the month of June promoting the Firefighter Boot Drive. The banners and the signage used on June 17 will also include QR codes for a contactless payment option.

If you do not catch a red light or see a firefighter on your commute, you can still donate at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/burn-institute/boot-drive