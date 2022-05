The Butterfly Farms in Encinitas is open!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s butterfly season and the Butterfly Farm in Encinitas is open!

You can go visit the farm and learn more about San Diego’s native butterfly population.

The mission of the Butterfly Farms is to conserve native butterflies and their habitats.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Butterfly Farm on “Good Morning San Diego” with more on how you can check out this unique local business!