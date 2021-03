The Bxng Club reacts to moving into the Red Tier

The Bxng Club in East Village is like many gyms doing what they can to survive. They have opened up outdoors down the street but look forward to offering indoor as well as outdoor classes for their members. Owner Artem Sharoshkin says that moving into the Red Tier is bittersweet, as they should have been moved earlier. He adds that 10% capacity that gyms are limited to in the Red Tier is just too little.

The owner of @thebxngclub says moving to red tier is bittersweet as it should have happened already. He is hopeful it will be official today. Under red tier gyms allowed 10% capacity indoors.They will offer indoor and outdoor classes for their members. @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/nh9xdfTmGI — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) March 16, 2021