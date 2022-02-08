The California mask mandate is set to expire in a week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Feb. 15, the California mask mandate will expire. The mask mandate was extended when the Omicron variant surged after the holidays in January.

The door at the end of the tunnel is closer than we think… for some of us.

Unvaccinated people are still required to wear their mask inside all public places.

Public transportation and care facilities will still require a mask for everyone upon entry.

Students and staff at K-12 schools will also still be required to wear masks indoors after the current mandate expires on Feb. 15, according to the guidance released Monday.

“The current hospital census is still over capacity, but the dramatic surge in cases and hospitalizations due to the highly infectious Omicron variant over the last two months has declined significantly,” the California Department of Public Health wrote in the new guidance issued Monday.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Dr. Jeff Barke, a Board Certified Physician, about the hypocrisy that comes with the mask mandates.