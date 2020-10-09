The California Training Facility reopens for elite skateboarders from around the world

The California Training Facility is is the world’s first and only high-performance center that was developed for skateboarders to train at the next level. The indoor skate park brings in elite skaters from around the world.

Team USA also trains at CA|TF to train as they await for their Olympic debut. The skate park seen in Vista is almost identical to the model they will have for the Summer Olympic Games.

Due to COVID-19, the indoor facility was forced to close operations for a period of time. However, they have implemented all COVID-19 guidelines by the CDC to ensure the skaters and staff are safe while they practice their love for the sport.