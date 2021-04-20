The California Vintage Motocross brings back in-person track events and competition

EL CAJON (KUSI) – California was the last state in the county to allow outdoor youth sports competition to resume, and events of all kinds are being scheduled across San Diego County.

As a result of California lifting their ban on youth sports competition, the California Vintage Motocross has brought back in-person track events and competitions. They will be holding an open practice Saturday, April 24th in Campo.

Visit, https://www.calvmx.net/ for more information on upcoming events. Spectators will be allowed to attend the races.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live in El Cajon as kids were practicing their go-kart driving in anticipation of some long-awaited races.

9-year-old Tyler Warner, following in San Diego native Jimmy Johnson’s footsteps with the number 48, showed off his skills as we learned more about the go-kart races.