The California Vintage Motocross brings back in-person track events and competition

EL CAJON (KUSI) – California was the last state in the county to allow outdoor youth sports competition to resume, and events of all kinds are being scheduled across San Diego County.

As a result of California lifting their ban on youth sports competition, the California Vintage Motocross has brought back in-person track events and competitions. They will be holding an open practice Saturday, April 24th in Campo.

Visit, https://www.calvmx.net/ for more information on upcoming events. Spectators will be allowed to attend the races.

Flat Track Racing

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live in El Cajon as kids were practicing their go-kart driving in anticipation of some long-awaited races.

9-year-old Tyler Warner, following in San Diego native Jimmy Johnson’s footsteps with the number 48, showed off his skills as we learned more about the go-kart races.

