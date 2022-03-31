The Carlsbad 5000 returns May 22 after a three-year hiatus





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – The Carlsbad 5000 is back! San Diego’s fastest roadracing tradition hasn’t taken place in three years – over 1,141 days – since before the coronavirus pandemic.

National University is sponsoring the event, which is co-owned by the legendary Meb Keflezighi, who is the only runner in history to win the Boston Marathon, the New York Marathon and an Olympic Marathon Medal.

Keflezighi joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on the patio to preview this year’s event, and invite the public down to his free runners happy hour, Thursday evening from 5-6:30pm at Pizza Port Bressi Ranch, in Carlsbad.

The 2022 Carlsbad 5000 is scheduled for Sunday, May 22, 2022.

For more information visit: www.carlsbad5000.com