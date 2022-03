The Carlsbad Flower Fields are in full bloom and now open to the public

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you ever just wanted to frolic through a field of flowers? Well now is your chance! The Carlsbad Flower Fields are in full bloom and now open to the public.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out in Carlsbad previewing the pretty flowers and getting all the details on how you can visit.