The Carlsbad Flower Fields are now welcoming back visitors

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – After a long shutdown, it is time to re-discover North San Diego’s world-renowned spring experience for the past 40 years – the blooming of 50-acres of ranunculus flowers at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad!

KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited the Flower Fields and spoke with Fred Clark live on Good Morning San Diego to highlight all the fun activities they have to offer in Carlsbad.

What’s New:

Advanced reservation tickets, available online only

Mask requirements for our staff and visitors

Social distancing as per state guidelines and protocols in all areas

Exciting, new 2-Acre U-Pick Blueberry Patch that can be experienced in two ways…as part of your Flower Fields visit or if you just want to come pick blueberries you can access the Blueberry Patch from our brand-new parking area off Cannon Road!

What Isn’t Changing:

The feeling of wanderlust as you stroll through our relaxing, picturesque, fresh air working farm to experience the splendor of floral bands of color overlooking the Pacific Ocean!!!Making memories!

Capture memorable photos and sharing fun social media posts with stunning floral backdrops and photo ops

Wandering through our fragrant sweet pea maze

Visiting the poinsettia and orchid displays

And, of course, taking your favorite antique tractor tour around the fields

Whether you missed us last year, visiting for the first time, we look forward to welcoming you to the official launch of Springtime

For more information visit: www.theflowerfields.com