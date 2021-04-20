The ‘Cat Palace’ is a nonprofit that’s officially open in Pacific Beach for cat adoptions

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI)- The Cat Palace in Pacific Beach was founded by “The Champagne Queen”, Tara Boornazian.

The Cat Palace is a nonprofit with a mission to celebrate life and save the lives of cats while they await their forever home. The Cat Palace is in need of volunteers while they care for the animals until they are adopted.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at the Cat Palace on Good Morning San Diego and has more about the new adoption center.

For more information: https://www.catpalacesd.org/