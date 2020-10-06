The Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa introduces, “Work, Stay, Play”

The Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa never closed their doors due to COVID-19. Now that many are working from home and children are virtually learning, the Catamaran staff has adapted to new ways guests can work, stay, and play.

“Work, Stay, Play” allows guests to stay on their day-to-day work schedule while also enjoying a staycation along side Mission Bay.

Kids can virtually learn by the pool or in their hotel rooms. The Catamaran has taken all safety precautions to ensure their guest and staff are safe and socially distant from each other. They are following all CDC guidelines and want guest to feel welcomed while they “Work, Stay, and Play.”