The CDC finally relaxed it’s pandemic guidelines, Dr. Mona Hacker explains why

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC relaxed it’s COVID-19 guidelines including eliminating the quarantine requirement for those exposed to the virus, and relaxing social distancing and masking recommendations.

If you do test positive for COVID-19, the CDC still recommends quarantine for five days, and to stay inside longer if severe symptoms ensue.

Dr. Mona Hacker from Horizon Clinical Research joined “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss why the CDC felt it was ready to relax guidelines that have been in place for over two years.

“I think the CDC has taken the focus away from trying to prevent transmission to trying to just trying to prevent severe disease in people that are really at high risk,” said Hacker.