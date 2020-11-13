The CDC says there’s even more reason to wear a mask

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC says wearing a mask can help protect you, not just those around you.

In new guidance this week the CDC says masks act as source control to block virus particles exhaled by the wearer and provides filtration for personal protection by blocking incoming infectious droplets from others.

The agency cites a number of studies showing that masks reduce the risk of transmitting or catching the virus by more than 70-percent in various instances.

Leading health experts says if Americans would consistently wear a mask keep up with social distancing avoid crowds and wash hands the country will be much better off in the war against covid-19.

The CDC also says masks with multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts have shown to be more effective at preventing the virus’ spread compared to single layers of cloth with lower thread counts.

Primary Care Physician, Dr. Jeff Barke, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the CDC’s latest guidelines on masks and thanksgiving.