The Chicano Federation raises money to help support California Farmworkers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chicano Federation held a fundraiser last weekend to help support our farm works who are still working through the coronavirus pandemic.

An estimated 300 cars joined a caravan of appreciation to honor San Diego farmworkers who are maintaining the region’s food supply during COVID-19. Participants met at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company where three separate caravans dispersed to farms in Vista, Carlsbad, and Oceanside to show their appreciation to farm workers.

“We wanted to bring to light the importance of farm workers labor and the essential nature of their work,” said Maria Figueroa, a north county resident who helped organize the appreciation event. “We also wanted to inspire them and to share with them that we see them and acknowledge their work.”

Graciela Uriarte, joined Good Morning San Diego via Skype with more details on the organization and how you can help.

For more information, click here.