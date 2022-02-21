The Children’s Museum releases new installation called Teatro Piñata





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The New Children’s Museum opens the newest installation called Teatro Piñata just in time for Museum Month.

Teatro Piñata is an immersive, colorful and magical theatre world in which kids can play on stage or explore backstage!

Teatro Piñata was created by award-winning theatre designer and artist David Israel Reynoso in collaboration with his theatre company OPTIKA MODERNA.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’S Allie Wagner was out at the Children’s Museum to see the new installation and play around on stage!

Hanging at the @iheartncm this morning. Museum month is still happening where you can get discounts, plus they have a new exhibit you can come check out today @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/FeixEC6mJI — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) February 21, 2022