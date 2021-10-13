The Children’s Nature Retreat has Fall activities for the whole family

ALPINE, CA (KUSI)- The Children’s Nature Retreat in Alpine is home to over 170 domesticated livestock and exotic animals from around the world. The non-profit was heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and the owner, Agnes Barrelet is struggling to make ends meet. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there and spoke to Barrelet on Good Morning San Diego about ways the community can help.

Barrelet says, “People who visit the retreat helps but we are really in need of monthly donations. It costs $45k each month to care for the animals and keep our retreat in good conditions.”

The Childrens Nature Retreat is open Thursday-Sunday by appointment only. For Fall, they also have a pumpkin patch where you can pick out the perfect pumpkin to bring home!

To donate to the retreat, visit: https://childrensnatureretreat.org/donate/

Donate – Children’s Nature Retreat Support the Retreat Feed is not the only expense the Retreat incurs for the animals. Veterinary costs add up quickly. Simple on-site visit: $150 Wellness Check-up: $150 On-site visit, exam, diagnostic, remedy: $500 X-Rays – CTScan: $100-1000 Most notable surgeries: Stardust had a castration surgery for $2,000 in 2017 Anna-Maria had an extensive dental surgery for $4900 childrensnatureretreat.org