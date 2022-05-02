The Children’s Nature Retreat in Alpine seeks public help for donations to help rescues





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After 2 years of being shutdown due to the Pandemic the Children’s Nature Retreat in Alpine reopened with limited capacity creating new ways for you to visit!

They’ve gotten 55 new rescues since the beginning of the pandemic including:

Goats dumped/left as a prank in El Centro

Emu found on the side of the road

Pair of pigs (one who was pregnant) found on side of road

Two guinea pigs (who had be very malnourished)

Two cows are arriving next week!

They are in need of donations and visits!

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out at the sanctuary on “Good Morning San Diego” talking about how you can get involved and donate to this amazing sanctuary.