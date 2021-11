The Christmas trees have arrived at Pinery Christmas trees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Allie Wagner went out to talk about Christmas trees at the largest independent retailer of Christmas trees in southern California, Pinery Christmas trees.

Hours:

Open Saturday, November 20th (closed Thanksgiving)

Mon thru Thr 10 am – 9 pm

Fri, Sat, Sun 9 am – 9 pm