The Chula Vista Police Dept. host 11th Annual Shoe & Sock Drive





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 a.m. the Chula Vista Police Dept. will host the 11th Annual Shoe & Sock Drive.

The department will ask for new shoes and socks for students who are unable to purchase new shoes at the start of the year.

SGT Tony Molina joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the details of the event.