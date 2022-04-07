‘The Church at Rancho Bernardo’ working to support foster youth on Good Neighbor Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Church at Rancho Bernardo will be holding a volunteer event to assemble a variety of care packages for multiple charities on Saturday.

More than 125 volunteers will assemble college-kickoff backpacks for foster youth, Easter goodie bags for the “Voices for Children” program, laundry supply kits for youth in the North County Lifeline group, food package for Interfaith and more.

Kyle Moss, Impact Director at The Church at Rancho Bernardo, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.