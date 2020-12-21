The City of El Cajon and Reopen San Diego present the “All I Want For Christmas is Freedom” rally





EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon and Reopen San Diego came together to host the “All I Want For Christmas is Freedom” rally, a free and family holiday event to advocate for fully reopening San Diego businesses and schools.

Many prominent GOP officials across San Diego spoke at the rally to protest the restrictions of Governor Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

Mayor Bill Wells, State Senator Brian Jones, Congressman Darrell Issa, Pastor Reta, and Peggy Hall were among some of the officials who spoke at the rally.

State Senator Brian Jones took the stand after Mayor Wells and began by touching on what Wells said. “Mayor Wells talked about King Harry, we’ve got a problem in California called King Newsom.”

The “Compton Conservative” also made the trip to El Cajon at the rally. She explained the importance of freedom to her community, and has met with President Trump. She explained, “we have no business bowing down to somebody who thinks they are a king. I only have one king, Jesus Christ.”

Continuing “The governor of this to state wants to tell us we can’t worship our god and see our families? Hell no.”

Darrell Issa:

Mayor Bill Wells:

State Senator Brian Jones:

The Compton Conservative:

KUSI streamed the entire rally to our Facebook page, you can watch it in full below:

RELATED STORY: East County leaders to attend rally to reopen businesses and schools