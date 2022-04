The City of Poway honors resident and Super Bowl Champ Eric Weddle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday the Poway City Council will be honoring Eric Weddle, now resident and Super Bowl, at their City Council meeting.

Poway has been home to several resident sport stars, Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates, LaDanian Tomlinson, and Tony Gwynn.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Poway Mayor Steve Vaus about the meeting.