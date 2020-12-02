The City of Santee celebrates its 40th year





SANTEE (KUSI) – The city of Santee will celebrate its 40th year by partnering with some local dessert vendors to provide a complimentary sweet birthday treat all day long — while supplies last.

Over the past 40 years, Santee has become one of the best places to live, shop, and play. To celebrate, the City of Santee has partnered with over 17 local dessert shops in town to offer free desserts at our Santee Sweet Treat Stops all day long, while supplies last. The evening will conclude with a dual fireworks display at 7 p.m.

Thank you for celebrating the City of Santee’s 40th birthday with us. Here’s to 40 more years of prosperity, happiness, and advancement. The future is bright in Santee, where we can all Do More, Due East.

Santee Vice Mayor Laura Koval detailed the celebration on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.