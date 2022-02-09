The Comic-Con Museum is participating in the ‘Giving Back Campaign’ to benefit Feeding San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The new Comic-Con Museum is open to the public but is also trying to give back to the community!

The Comic-Con Museum is offering discounted admission as part of the Giving Back Campaign to Feeding San Diego, where you can bring a canned food time or make a monetary donation and save $5 at the door.

This campaign is happening through Feb. 13, and if you are trying to give back while seeing some of your favorite comic icons, go check it out and don’t forget to bring a canned good!!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Comic-Con Museum to get all the inside looks at what you can do at the museum as well as get more details on the Giving Back Campaign.