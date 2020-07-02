The Comic-Con Museum teams up with the nonprofit ‘Cardboard Superheroes’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This summer, the Comic-Con Museum is teaming up with Cardboard Superheroes, a non-profit founded by two teen brothers to promote the arts in youth, to provide weekly video tutorials on making miniature models of favorite pop culture icons – using cardboard – like Thor’s Hammer, R2D2, Captain America’s Shield and the Batmobile.

The activity is part of Comic-Con Museum@Home, an endeavor to provide activities and content to fans while the Museum is closed and everyone is at home.

The brothers, Connor and Bauer Lee will have their own panel at the upcoming Comic-Con@Home (July 22-26).

Cardboard Superheroes is a non-profit that holds free workshops for kids in an effort to promote the arts for youth as we’ve seen funding for the arts being cut in school.

Connor Lee is currently a freshman in high school. He has been building life-sized cardboard models for the past 6 years while Bauer Lee is currently a 7th grader. He has been building life-sized cardboard models for the past 4 years.

They both discussed the non profit on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego