The Community Food Connection desperately seeking volunteers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Community Food Connection is a Poway nonprofit dedicated to providing food to those in need, and now they are desperately looking for volunteers to help them complete their mission.

Bob Maddux, Board Member of The Community Food Connection, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the work of The Community Food Connection.

The nonprofit is looking for volunteer drivers to drive to designated grocery stores, pick up food, then bring it back to the pantry for distribution and could be a once-a-week time commitment or more.