The Coronado Island Film Festival is back and their passes are on sale now

CORONADO (KUSI) – For the 7th year, the Coronado Island Film Festival will be opening it’s pass sales for the all-inclusive Emerald Badge on April 7th.

This is what is included in this “Emerald Badge Pass”

“The Emerald Badge, released in limited quantities, is the best way to experience all that the festival has to offer. VIP early reservations for films, events, parties, priority entry line, the Kick-off BASH (Taste of the Festival), Opening Night Film + After Party, Jury Awards, panels, Culinary Cinema Series, MasterLab Workshops, access to the Hospitality Lounge and hosted weekend happy hours.”

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Merridee Book, executive director for the Coronado Island Film Festival, about more details on the event and how you can get passes.

For more information visit their website: http://www.coronadoislandfilmfest.com