The Daring Greatly gears up for return of live performances in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June 15 is the date countless Californians are waiting for and local bands are certainly one of them.

The Daring Greatly is just one band ecstatic about live music returning to San Diego.

The band’s upcoming shows are starting immediately, on June 16, at The Coyote Bay & Grill in Carlsbad.

Daring Greatly’s new EP “Give Myself to the World” is available now.

Visit daring-greatly.com for tour updates.