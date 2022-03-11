The Dog Society, a paradise where dogs want to bring their people





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Dog Society is a dog’s paradise that offers fun for both you and your pups!

“San Diego is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the U.S., yet somehow there has not yet been a dog and human play place,” said The Dog Society owner, Sara Broetje. “We’re proud to have created the first people friendly dog company in San Diego–a place where canines and their people companions can gather together to live their best lives.”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the the Dog Society to talk about this new business where your dog can do anything from sleepovers to drink beer?